Tweeple react after accounts of AAP leaders, actor Sushant Singh, activists withheld by Twitter India

On Monday, Twitter suspended multiple accounts of sociopolitical activists, journalists, and others in repose to 'legal demands'.

The accounts have been withheld in response to 'legal demands', read the disclaimer on the suspended accounts.

Among the accounts withheld by Twitter in India are actor Sushant Singh, 'The Caravan', the Kisan Ekta Morcha, activist Hansraj Meena, Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jarnail Singh and similar platforms.

While details about why the accounts have been suspended are still unknown, a section of Twitter has reacted strongly to the same and called out the tech-giant.

Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant and political political analyst Tehnseen Poonawalla tweeted, "Well someone I know as a strong voice against the atrocities of the Present government, @sushant_says, his account has been blocked by @TwitterIndia . @sushant_says was leading the fight against abusive, Twitter handles that spew hate & threaten women. Stunned @_sayema."

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee wrote, "SHOCKING! Twitter has withheld all prominent accounts which were raising their voice in support of Farmers because of some "legal" request. This kind of censorship is only seen in dictatorships. "

Check out the reactions: