Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati's Twitter account withheld in India in response to 'legal demand'

India's public service broadcaster, Prasar Bharati's CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati's Twitter account was withheld in India in response to a "legal demand", Twitter's disclaimer reads. However, the "legal demand" isn't known yet.
Meanwhile, Prasar Bharati sought the reason for withholding Shashi Shekhar's Twitter account from the microblogging website.
Prasar Bharati tweeted: "Dear @twitter @TwitterIndia could you explain the grounds for witholding CEO Prasar Bharati’s twitter handle @shashidigital in India?"
Twitter accounts of actor Sushant Singh, activist Hansraj Meena, 'The Caravan' magazine, the Kisan Ekta Morcha, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jarnail Singh, CPI(M) leader Md Salim and many others have also been withheld in India "in response to a legal demand".
Why might a Twitter account be withheld?
"If you see the above message, it means Twitter was compelled to withhold the entire account specified (e.g., @username) in response to a valid legal demand, such as a court order," reads Twitter's policies.