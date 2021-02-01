Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati's Twitter account withheld in India in response to 'legal demand'

India's public service broadcaster, Prasar Bharati's CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati's Twitter account was withheld in India in response to a "legal demand", Twitter's disclaimer reads. However, the "legal demand" isn't known yet.

Meanwhile, Prasar Bharati sought the reason for withholding Shashi Shekhar's Twitter account from the microblogging website.

Prasar Bharati tweeted: "Dear @twitter @TwitterIndia could you explain the grounds for witholding CEO Prasar Bharati’s twitter handle @shashidigital in India?"