'The Caravan' magazine's official Twitter handle withheld in India

However, the "legal demand" isn't known yet but it is pertinent to mention that the Delhi Police have registered an FIR against 'The Caravan' magazine for allegedly spreading false information that a farmer died in police firing at the ITO intersection on January 26 after the proposed tractor rally by the protesting farmers turned violent in the national capital on Republic Day.

On 26 January, 'The Caravan' had put out a tweet citing an eyewitness, saying the farmer was shot by the police.

The case has been registered at the IP Estate police station. The FIR also names certain other persons who too tried to mislead the public.

Earlier on Thursday, the Noida Police had booked Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, journalists Rajdeep Sardesai, Mrinal Pande, Vinod K. Jose (The Caravan) and others for sedition on Thursday. An FIR lodged at the Sector 20 police station stated that they were booked for tweeting and spreading fake news pertaining to the death of a farmer during the tractor rally in Delhi on January 26.

Why might a Twitter account be withheld?

"If you see the above message, it means Twitter was compelled to withhold the entire account specified (e.g., @username) in response to a valid legal demand, such as a court order," reads Twitter's policies.

