Watch: Foreign currency worth ₹ 8.36 Cr seized from Indian-origin US national by officials at Mumbai Airport | ANI video screen grab

Mumbai: Airport Customs officials along with the CISF seized foreign currency worth Rs 8.36 crore from an Indian-origin US national on the Mumbai airport on February 20. The Foreign Currency was meticulously concealed in a handbag. A probe in the matter is underway.

