WATCH: Fight breaks out between the Shinde and Thackeray factions of Shiv Sena, FIR registered

Thackeray and Shinde Factions get into a brawl in Buldhana district of Maharashtra. | ANI

The factions of Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena got into a brawl when the Shinde faction came and started sloganeering against the Thackeray faction during an event at 12.30pm in Buldhana city. The police have detained four people.

The factions clashed with each other during the felicitation ceremony of newly appointed office bearers at the market committee hall. MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, who belongs to the Shinde faction, has blamed office bearers of the Thackeray faction for the fight and said that due to the foul language used by them, the workers got in to a fight.

The MLA explained, "The Thackeray faction have been rewarded (beaten) for what they've said during the programme. If they lodge a complaint against us, we will also act in the same manner. "

The MLA made it clear that activists of the Shinde faction did not go there with intention of fighting. The situation got worse when the activists of the other group started using foul language and provoked them. The MLA mentioned, "We never use any foul language against them and always respect party leader Uddhav Thackeray. But, they crossed all the boundaries while speaking. Had their activists behaved sensibly, they would never have taken such a kind of action. "

Gaikwad advised Thackeray activists to mind their own business and peacefully run their party, rather than using the Shinde group's name in vain.