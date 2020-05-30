War of words on Shramik Special Train ticket fares continues

Taking an aggressive stand against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress has demanded an apology from its state president Chandrakant Patil for his claims on bearing the cost of the fares of Shramik Special trains. The Maha Vikas Aghadi partner also went ahead to demand the inclusion of the opposition’s name in the Guinness Book of World Records as the most lying political party in the world.

“BJP’s unfounded claim that the central government is bearing 85 per cent of the train fare to repatriate migrants has been exposed. In a statement to the court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the central government, said that the state governments bore the entire cost of the train tickets. This has exposed the hypocrisy of the BJP. The party’s state president Chandrakant Patil should immediately apologise to the people,” demanded Sachin Sawant, general secretary and spokesperson of Congress.

Other senior leaders of the party, including Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prakash Javadekar, too had made such false claims. Despite being questioned by the Supreme Court, the central government was reluctant to show the order copy in the court,” he added. Maharashtra Pradesh Congress had openly challenged BJP state president to show the order paper or apologise to the people.