Wall collapse, uprooted trees and damaged vehicles - How heavy rains wreaked havoc in Thane

Just a few hours before this incident, a similar incident of compound wall collapse was reported near the Upavan area of Thane. "About 90 feet compound wall of Jalasa society collapsed on three vehicles, parked aside," added RDMC official.

Besides, a major part of the balcony collapsed during afternoon hours on Wednesday. The incident took place at Ratnabai compound near D' Souza wadi in Thane.

"The major part of the gallery of ground plus one house, located in Chawl, at Ratnabai compound came down collapsing. As of now, no injury is reported, the RDMC team has been deployed to rescue the locals and residents. The rescue operation is still on," informed RDMC official.