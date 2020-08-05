15-yr-old Thane boy dies after coming in contact with live electric pole

Thane: A 15-year-old boy died after getting electrocuted, from the electric pole in Thane, on Tuesday morning. According to the police official, the incident happened when victim accidentally came in contact with the electric pole.

"Rakib Ashapuram Mandal, 15, was standing near the Hanuman temple, in Ovla area of Thane. He then accidentally touched the electric pole unaware and fell into the rainwater present on the street. The locals alerted the police official after witnessing the incident," said an official from RDMC, Thane.

"Mandal died on the spot and his body was taken to Thane's Civil hospital for postmortem," informed an RDMC official from Thane.

"The incident was reported at around 8:30 am. The case has been registered as accidental death, at Kasarwadavli Police Station, in Thane. Mandal was the resident of Vivek Seth Chawl, located in Ovla, Ghodbunder road area of Thane," said an official from Kasarwadavli Police Station.

According to the police official, the incident would have occurred due to the heavy showers, experienced since last night in Thane.