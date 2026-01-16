Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Conclave 4.0 Inaugurated In Mumbai To Promote Indic Wisdom And Global Policy Dialogue

Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Conclave 4.0 | X @chitralekhamag

Mumbai: ​Jyot India Foundation, in association with the Ministry of External Affairs, inaugurated Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Conclave 4.0 on Friday.

'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' is a Sanskrit phrase found in Hindu texts such as the Maha Upanishad, meaning, "the world is one family".

Dates and venue

To be held between 16 and 22 January at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai, the 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam ki Oar 4.0' event incorporates an innovative three-engine strategy designed to convert transformative ideas into tangible results, ensuring that Indic insights become impactful policies embraced by leaders and communities alike—locally, nationally, and globally.

​Set against the backdrop of Sankraman Kaal—a period marked by global uncertainty, erosion of trust, and deep systemic transition—the conclave will present India’s grounded, actionable response to contemporary challenges by drawing on proven and timeless principles to shape an emerging world order that is free, fair, and just.

“Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Conclave 4.0 is designed as a bridge between civilisational wisdom and contemporary action,” the organisers said. “We aim to catalyse free, fair, just, and stable systems—locally and globally.”

Spiritual guidance

​The event is being held under the guidance of spiritual leader Jainacharya Yugbhushansurji Maharaj. This fourth edition scales up the conclave’s ambition with high-impact dialogues, a research-driven 25,000 sq. ft. exhibition, and cross-sector participation from jurists, diplomats, policymakers, scholars, youth, and cultural practitioners. The initiative pays tribute to 75 years of the Republic through the enduring lens of millennia-old Indian wisdom—beginning from the family and extending to society, the nation, and the world. High-impact panel discussions and strategic debates are aimed at fueling dialogue, shaping decisions, and accelerating policy innovation.

​The conclave is supported by leading institutions including Gitarth Ganga, Vivekananda International Foundation, India Foundation, Nalanda University, University of Mumbai, Maharashtra National Law University Mumbai, Government Law College Mumbai, Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (Pune), Ajeenkya D Y Patil University, Nirma Law University, the Bar Council of Maharashtra & Goa, the Bombay Bar Association, and other prominent academic and legal bodies.

​The organisers stated that the conclave aims to amplify India’s civilisational response to the present Sankraman Kaal, offering a 12-principle blueprint rooted in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. It invites wider public, institutional, and global engagement with contemporary legal, political, and civilisational challenges through the enduring lens of justice.

Youth engagement

​The event includes an exhibition commemorating 75 years of the Constitution and student activities such as moot courts, a Model United Nations, and street plays.

​Earlier editions of the Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam mission have earned international recognition, including engagement with embassies of 23 nations across the Global South and West Asia; an invitation by the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the inaugural Yerevan Dialogue 2024; and the presentation of outcomes by Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj to UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis.

​Dignitaries Expected:

​Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry

​Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra

​Chandrakant Patil, Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Maharashtra

​Ashish Shelar, Minister of Cultural Affairs, Maharashtra

​Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Maharashtra

​B R Gavai, former Chief Justice of India

​B N Srikrishna, former Judge, Supreme Court of India

​Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India

​R Venkataramani, Attorney General for India

​Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, Chief Justice, Bombay High Court

​Ruchira Kamboj, former Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations

​Dr. Vijay Chauthaiwale, In-charge, Foreign Affairs Department, BJP

​Shaurya Doval, Founding Director, India Foundation

​Dr. Arvind Gupta, Director, Vivekananda International Foundation

​Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Conclave 4.0

​Theme: Sankraman Kaal

​Dates: 16–22 January 2026

​Venue: August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/