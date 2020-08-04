Thane: Waterlogging, tree falling incidents reported as city records 196.62 mm rainfall in 24 hours

Thane: Thane city experienced heavy showers since last night which continued till morning hours on Tuesday. The heavy pouring in the city caused waterlogging in various areas of Thane. Tree falls causing damage to the parked vehicles and falling of part of ceiling plaster was also reported. However, no casualty or injury was reported in all of the above incidents.

As per the official, on Tuesday, the Thane city has recorded 196.62mm of rainfall in last 24 hours (as per morning update), while the city has received total rainfall of 1710.46 mm. Last year, on the same day, the Thane city has recorded 2689.34 mm of total rainfall.

Since Tuesday wee hours, heavy rainfall was witnessed in Thane leading to the waterlogging and tree falling incidents in various areas. "The areas like Naupada, Kopri, Vrundavan society, Savarkar Nagar and station area was witnessed with waterlogging, while areas like Wagle estate, LBS road, Mulund Check Naka, Pachpakhadi and Ghodbunder road was reported with total 8 tree fall incidents till afternoon hours, on Tuesday," informed Santosh Kadam, incharge of RDMC (regional disaster management cell), Thane.

"Besides, a four wheeler parked near Nakhva high school, in Kopri area of Thane, was damaged due to a tree falling incident. While, the falling of part of ceiling was reported in the D-wing of Vrushti building, located at Dosti Vihar, Vartak Nagar, Thane. However, no injury or casualty was reported in any of these incidents," added RDMC official.

The heavy pours of rainfall was experienced since wee hours, which continued till late morning hours on Tuesday, in Thane. However, the city was observed with dark clouds and light showers, since afternoon hours, on Tuesday.