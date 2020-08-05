Heavy rainfall in Thane city, vehicles damaged in treefall

Thane: Thane city experienced heavy showers since Monday night which continued till Tuesday morning. The heavy pouring in the city caused waterlogging in various areas while treefalls caused damage to the parked vehicles. However, no casualty or injury was reported.

As per the official report, Thane city has recorded 196.62mm of rainfall in last 24 hours (as per morning update). Last year, on the same day, the Thane city has recorded 2689.34 mm of total rainfall.

Since Tuesday, Thane witnessed heavy rainfall leading to the waterlogging and tree fall incidents in various areas. "The areas like Naupada, Kopri, Vrundavan society, Savarkar Nagar and station area was witnessed waterlogging, while total 8 tree fall incidents were reported from areas like Wagle Estate, LBS Road, Mulund Check Naka, Pachpakhadi and Ghodbunder Road till Tuesday afternoon," informed Santosh Kadam, incharge of RDMC (regional disaster management cell), Thane.

"A four-wheeler parked near Nakhva high school in Kopri area of Thane was damaged due to the tree fall incident. While, ceiling fall was reported in the D-wing of Vrushti building, located at Dosti Vihar, Vartak Nagar, Thane. However, no injury or casualty was reported in any of these incidents," added RDMC official.

Heavy rainfall was experienced since wee hours, which continued till late morning hours on Tuesday in Thane.