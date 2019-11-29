Volunteers from across state cheer for their fave neta

Special guests who graced the occasion included Kamal Nath Jha, MK Stalin, Raj Thackeray, Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrakant Patil, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.

Before the ceremony, Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya and Rashmi Thackeray payed their respects at the Bal Thackeray memorial. Uddhav also met farmers from Pandharpur, who he had invited to attend the ceremony. Volunteers of the three parties also attended the event.

Talking to the Free Press Journal, Bhimrao Patil, an NCP volunteer from Sangli, said “This government has united for the cause of farmers and youths.

What Congress did for 60 years, BJP destroyed it in months. The way these parties came together to stop the BJP from coming to power, this kind of social experiment should take place in the entire nation.”

Asked if the government will last five years, another NCP volunteer, Ganesh Mulle Patil, said, “Let’s not talk about it first. The first and foremost aim of the government will be to lower the baggage of loan, which was done by the previous government. Sharad Pawar, who is an experienced leader, will have a great command and respect of the allied government.”

Allhad Patil from Alibaug, a Congress volunteer was confident of the government competing its five-year term. Patil said, “I am 100% confident. The government will complete five years.

It will work as a truly democratic and people’s government. The demand of youths and farmers will hopefully soon be met. The government think of cancelling the Modi’s Bullet train project.”