Virar: Woman kills husband over petty quarrel, tries to pass death off as accident

In a shocking incident, a 29-year-old woman allegedly murdered her husband over a petty domestic quarrel at their apartment in Virar during the wee hours on Sunday. The woman who has been identified as-Neha Lokesh Pawar (29) tried to pass the death off as a road accident. Neha has been arrested and booked under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, the brutal murder has been reported from a flat on the fourth floor of Jeevdani Apartment near Paras Hospital in the Chandansar area of Virar. Neha had informed some of her relatives that her husband Lokesh Jagdish Pawar (30) had met with an accident and came home in a serious condition, late into the night.

However when Lokesh's cousin reached his home at 3:30 am, he found him dead, lying on the floor in a pool of blood with visible stab wounds on his stomach. Sensing something fishy, the cousin who is the complainant in the case, was surprised to notice that neither there were any blood stains on the staircase, nor there were signs of any damage to Lokesh’s two-wheeler which was safely parked in the building compound.