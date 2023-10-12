Virar News: 4-Year-Old Girl Searches For Parents After Waking Up From Sleep, Falls To Death From Building's 4th Floor

Virar News: 4-Year-Old Girl Looks For Parents After Waking Up, Dies After Falling From Building's 4th Floor | Representational image

A tragic incident occurred on Tuesday morning in Virar West, where a four-year-old girl lost her life after falling from the fourth-floor window of her family's apartment. The young child, identified as Darshini Jayalayn, was alone at home at the time of the incident as her mother had left to drop her father at the Virar railway station.

This heartbreaking incident follows a recent mishap that Darshini had experienced a few days earlier when she fell from the family's two-wheeler during an incident involving an autorickshaw. The Virar police have initiated an investigation into the matter and have filed an accidental death report (ADR).

Issue Raises concern over child safety in buildings

Darshini resided with her parents, Suresh and Manimeghle, in the Bachraj Lifespace tower located at YK Nagar. Notably, there was no protective barrier between the bed on which Darshini was sleeping and the window through which she fell.

The grieving family has donated the girl's eyes, demonstrating their strength in the face of tragedy. The absence of window grilles in the newly constructed building has raised concerns about child safety. The parents have recounted that they would usually take Darshini with them until recently when the child's fall from the scooter prompted them to leave her at home.

They had been placing Darshini on a sofa near the building's entrance, with the security guard watching over her. This tragic event serves as a stark reminder for parents to exercise extreme caution and vigilance, especially in cases of open balconies and windows in residential buildings.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)