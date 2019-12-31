Virar-Alibaug multimodal corridor work to begin by mid-2020

The work for much awaited Virar-Alibaug multimodal corridor will begin by mid-2020. The MMRDA will begin work on stretch between Navghar and Anjur by mid-2020.

According to Hindustan Times, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is executing the Rs 12,975-crore project, expects to start work on a 23-km stretch between Navghar and Anjur (part of phase-1) by mid-2020. Sanjay Khandare, additional metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA told the leading daily, “The first phase of the project between Virar and Balavali includes 104 villages, and we are in the process of acquiring more than 1,000 hectares of land there.”

The first phase of the project is 79-km stretch between Virar and Balavali, which is estimated to cost Rs 9,326 crore. The second stretch from Balavali to Alibaug is 47kms that will be undertaken at a later stage.