Viral Video Shows Women Inside Mumbai Local Train Slapping Each Other, Pulling Hair As Others Try To Stop The Fight

A video of two women fighting inside a ladies compartment of a local train in Mumbai went viral on social media on Sunday. The video, which garnered thousands of views, shows the women pulling hair and slappin one another.

While, the exact date and location of this incident have yet to be confirmed; it is clear from the 12-second footage that the altercation escalated quickly. One woman initiaed the fight by slapping and dragging the other, according to the viral video.

Amid the chaos, a fellow passenger stepped in to separate the two women and put an end to the brawl. However, her efforts were initially met with resistance. The timely intervention of this passenger, along with the blaring horn of the train's motorman, managed to quell the confrontation.

When they were fighting on the train, some women can be seen trying to stop the both ladies from the fight. But, they did not listen to anyone.

"This incident has once again brought to light the challenges and discomfort that passengers, especially women, can face in the packed and often chaotic Mumbai local trains. The 'spirit of Mumbai' is often celebrated, but such incidents serve as a reminder of the need for improved safety and decorum during daily commutes," said a passenger activist.

