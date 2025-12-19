BNCMC Gears Up For 2026 Civic Polls; Commissioner Anmol Sagar Reviews Election Preparedness

Bhiwandi: With the Bhiwandi–Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) General Elections 2026 approaching, a high-level review meeting was held on December 18, 2025, under the chairmanship of Municipal Commissioner and Election Officer Anmol Sagar. The meeting was attended by all Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers, senior police officials and key municipal officers to assess preparedness for the forthcoming civic polls.

During the meeting, Commissioner Anmol Sagar conducted a detailed review of election-related arrangements, including facilities at polling stations, deployment of staff for election offices, availability of election materials and overall logistical planning, and directed officials to ensure that no lapses occur during the polling process.

Clear Instructions on Voter Lists and Polling Booths

Commissioner Anmol Sagar instructed officials to finalise polling station lists and booth-wise voter rolls within the stipulated timeline. Emphasis was laid on ensuring a smooth, lawful and inclusive voting process. He also directed that female staff be deployed at polling stations to verify the identity of burqa-clad women voters, while fully maintaining voter privacy and dignity.

Crackdown on MCC Violations, Removal of Banners Ordered

The police department briefed the meeting on law-and-order preparedness during the election period. Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashikant Borate directed all police inspectors to ensure that banners and hoardings of all political parties are removed immediately through municipal ward officers.

Borate warned that criminal cases would be registered if banners or hoardings are found even after the stipulated deadline. He further stated that any violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the election period would invite strict legal action without exception.

It was also decided to activate Static Surveillance Teams (SST) immediately, with CCTV cameras installed at their operational locations to strengthen monitoring and enhance transparency.

Training, EVM Checks and Administrative Support

Sub-Divisional Officer Amit Sanap briefed officials on the training schedule for election personnel, inspection and testing of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other technical preparations. Commissioner Anmol Sagar also reviewed arrangements for vehicles, accommodation and logistical support for Returning Officers, directing departments to ensure uninterrupted administrative support throughout the election process.

Senior Officials Present

The meeting was attended by Additional Municipal Commissioners Vitthal Dake and Nayana Sasane; Deputy Collectors Shashikant Gaikwad (Thane – Rojgar Hami Yojana) and Harshalata Gedam (Ratnagiri – Rojgar Hami Yojana); Sub-Divisional Officer, Bhiwandi, Amit Sanap; Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition), Mumbai City, Mahesh Harishchandre; DCP Shashikant Borate; Naib Tahsildar, Shahapur, Dattatraya Bambale; Tahsildar, Vikramgad (Palghar), Mayur Chavan; Naib Tahsildar, Bhiwandi, Adesh Mhatre; Naib Tahsildar, Sub-Divisional Office, Bhiwandi, Chandrakant Rajput; Deputy Commissioner (Elections) Vikram Darade; Deputy Commissioner (Tax) Balkrishna Kshirsagar, along with other municipal and departmental officers.

Commissioner Anmol Sagar reiterated that conducting a free, fair, transparent and peaceful election is the administration’s top priority, and assured that all departments will work in close coordination to ensure the smooth and credible conduct of the BNCMC elections.

