Alert Mumbaikars! Low Water Pressure In Parts Of City From Dec 22 To 26 As BMC Reconnects Pipeline Diverted For Metro 7A; Check Affected Areas

BMC undertakes pipeline reconnection work linked to Metro Line 7A, affecting water supply in parts of Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 19: The BMC has initiated work to reconnect a water supply line that was previously diverted due to Metro Line 7A construction. The restoration is expected to take 87 hours to complete, resulting in low water pressure in three civic wards between December 22 and 26.

Wards and Areas Likely to Be Affected

The BMC will undertake work to reconnect a critical water pipeline in G North, K East, and H East wards from December 22 to 26. As a result, residents in Dadar, Mahim, Dharavi, Jogeshwari, Andheri East, Khar, Bandra East, Santacruz East, and Vile Parle can expect reduced water pressure and temporary changes in supply timings during this period.

Metro Line 7A Work Led to Pipeline Diversion

A civic official explained, “The construction of Metro Line 7A required the diversion of a 2,400 mm water supply line, which is a crucial part of the city’s water network. We are now reconnecting the lines, and water will be temporarily stopped to prevent any future loss. Since the work involves excavation and the reconnection of water mains, we expect the operation to take approximately four days to complete.”

Phased Work Planned to Minimise Disruption

The BMC will carry out the work in phases to ensure that water supply is not completely disrupted, minimising inconvenience to residents. During this period, controlled water supply at low pressure will be maintained, and the BMC has appealed to citizens to use water judiciously over the next few days. Areas that will be affected are as follows:

Dharavi – Morning supply

Areas: Dharavi Loop Road, A.K.G. Nagar, Jasmin Mill Road, Matunga Kamgar Colony, Sant Rohidas Road, 60-Foot Road, 90-Foot Road, Sant Kakkaiya Road, M.P. Nagar Dhorwada, Mahatma Gandhi Road

Evening supply

Areas: Dharavi Main Road, Ganesh Mandir Road, Dilip Kadam Road, Jasmin Mill Road, Mahim Phatak, A.K.G. Nagar

K East Ward

Areas: Kabir Nagar, Bamnwada, Parsiwada, Airport Area, Tarun Bharat Colony, Islampura, Deulwadi, P&T Colony, Koldongri, Vijay Nagar (Sahar Road), Mogarapada

H East Ward

BKC Complex (Bandra-Kurla) and Motilal Nagar

Other areas: Prabhat Colony, TPS-3, Agripada, Kalina, CST Road, Hans Bhugra Road, University Area, CST Road (South), Yashwant Nagar, Sundar Nagar, Teen Bangla, Shantilal Compound, Patel Compound, Golibar Road, Nawapada, Behram Nagar, A.K. Road, Bandra East.

