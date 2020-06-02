Viraj Profiles steps forward to support Mumbai Police

June 02nd, 2020, Mumbai: Viraj Profiles is a leading global stainless steel producer with integrated manufacturing facilities, located in Tarapur, Maharashtra.

The company is exporting its stainless steel products to more than 92 countries. Viraj has been actively working on ground to help and support the society to fight COVID-19, especially front-line Corona Warriors through its various initiatives. Today, Viraj Profiles, donated 40,000 nose masks to Mumbai Police at the latter’s headquarters in Mumbai. The occasion was graced with the presence of Mr. Param Bir Singh, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai.

Mr. Neeraj Kochhar, Chairman & Managing Director, Viraj Profiles Ltd., said “Viraj Group expresses its sincere gratitude and appreciation to the State Administration and various govt. departments and agencies dealing with COVID-19. We are especially grateful to Mumbai Police as they are fighting at the front-line to keep the city and its residents safe. We are donating these masks so that our super heroes remain safe. Last year around the same time, we had donated raincoats to Mumbai Police.”

Mr Kochhar further added, “Viraj has always been working actively to help the society to fight this global epidemic. The company has also been offering jobs to the immediate relatives of front-line Covid-19 Warriors like Health Workers, Police, Government officials and support personnel who are engaged in the front-lines. As part of our initiative of supporting the Healthcare system, we donated 5,000 N95 Nose Masks and other material to TIMA hospital in Boisar. In addition to these, so far we have distributed more than 500 liters of Sanitizers and food packets to more than 12,000 families and in and around Boisar like Vasai, Jawhar, Mokhada and Palghar. Our Corona Task Force is closely monitoring this activity to ensure that we could reach out to as many people as possible.”

Viraj Profiles Ltd., has been closely working with the local administration and has been following the guidelines laid down by the state government to ensure a safe working environment for its employees/workman/visitors. The company has undertaken several steps like screening & monitoring of the health of employees/workmen, disinfection and sanitization of its plant, equipment’s, transport facility and office premises, regular distribution of nose masks and hand sanitizers to its employees, maintaining social distancing at all times amongst many others. The company also conducts regular awareness and training session for its employees/workman/visitors to keep them informed and updated about the Dos and Dont's and the precautions to be taken to fight this epidemic.