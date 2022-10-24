Villagers up in arms against land acquisition in Uran taluka

Representative Image |

Villagers from five Gram Panchayats under the Uran taluka have opposed the move of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) to acquire fresh land for development of the new town. A notification was issued in this regard on October 12, giving 15 days to submit objections and suggestions.

Over 100 representatives from five Gram Panchayats held a meeting last week and decided to protest against the proposed land acquisition. Villagers claim that lands to be acquired are reserved as Regional Parking Zones (RPZ), and questioned why these lands are to be acquired.

Revenue villages where the proposed land acquisition is to be carried out are Bokadvira, Pagote, Chanje, Nagaon, Funde, Ranwad and Navghar, under the Uran Taluka.

The meeting was organized under the guidance of Kegaon Sarpanch Chintaman Patil, Mhatwali Sarpanch Ranjana Patil, and Nagaon Sarpanch Chetan Gaikwad.

Advocate Suresh Thakur, a project-affected villager, said that neither the state government nor CIDCO have mentioned for what purpose the lands will be acquired.

“We live in a democratic system and before deciding the land acquisition, villagers must have been consulted,” said Thakur, adding that the intention is very clear to eliminate villages and give land to big businessmen.

According to villagers, their villages were notified when Navi Mumbai city was planned in 1970. However, in 1988, these villages were declared as RPZs, and thus, even villagers could not carry out development over these years, despite their needs.

“Now, without any intimation, they have come up with a development plan,” said Thakur, adding that it is shocking for villagers.

As per the notification, the villagers have to submit objections within 15 days of the publication, or October 27.

“We will visit the CIDCO office and seek more time to submit our objection,” said Thakur.

According to villagers, there are more than 5,000 families residing in these villages. Many of them have agriculture as their only source of income.

“What will they do with the developed land? At present, they are the owners. But after surrendering the land, they will get 22.5% developed land but on a lease,” said Thakur.