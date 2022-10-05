Dussehra Rally: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat bats for social equality, women empowerment, population policy formulation

RSS Chief Bhagwat Mohan |

Days after RSS general secretary Dattatraya Hosabale raised alert on unemployment, inequality and poverty, the Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat at the customary Vijayadashami rally on Wednesday made a strong case for employment-oriented policies, encouraging enterprise-oriented actions.

Bhagwat, in his speech, also said that decentralised employment training programmes should be introduced in every district; pressed for employment opportunities in home districts, development programmes in villages. He also spoke about development in education, health and travel sectors.

Bhagwat strongly emphasised the need for the formulation of population policy as population imbalances lead to changes in geographical boundaries. Alongside the differences in birth rate, conversions by force, lure or greed and infiltration are also big reasons. All these factors have to be mulled over. Population control and religion-based population balance is an important subject that can no longer be ignored.

Further, Bhagwat pitched for social equality apart from political and economic equality. ‘’Our constitution engineered political and economic equality but without social equity, real and stable transformation is not possible, such cautionary advice was given to us by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Later, ostensibly, some rules were made to achieve this objective. But the root cause of inequality is in our minds, social conditioning and habitual conduct. Personal and inter-family/community friendships, easy and informal exchanges, co-mingling takes place and at the social level unless temples, water sources and cremation grounds are open to all Hindus – till such time talk of equality will be a mere pipe dream,’’ he said.

Bhagwat stressed the need for laying due emphasis on the empowerment of women. ‘’In 2017, women activists working in different organizations had undertaken a broad-based and wide- ranging survey on the status of Indian women. The findings of the survey were submitted to the government authorities as well. The survey conclusions underscored the need for progress, empowerment and equal participation. Dissemination and acceptance of these conclusive findings require work, starting first at the level of families and then continuing through all layers of organizational life; only then the society along with its Matri Shakti can deliver its role successfully as an organized force in national resurgence,’’ he noted.

‘’To advance on the ‘Atmanirbhar’ path, it is important to understand the fundamental tenets and ideas that define us as a nation. It is a necessary precondition that all these tenets are clearly absorbed and equally understood by the government, administration and our society. Flexibilities are required ordained by time and conditions, in such situations coordination and mutual faith ensure onward progress. Clarity of thought, unity of purpose, determination and an ability to adapt stimulate corrective steps and also safeguards against any possible mistakes,’’ said Bhagwat.

‘’When the government, the administration, leaders of various political formations and sections of society rise above their differences and act in unison in a duty-bound manner, then a nation makes swift strides in development. While the government, administrative elements and political leaders perform their duties, our society also has to consciously carry out its responsibilities,’’ he added.

Bhagwat said the efforts against Bharat’s unity and progress should be dealt with fearlessly, relentlessly and be either protested or repelled without getting trapped in machinations of forces who are inimical to it. ‘’We should assist the governments and administration’s efforts to control and bring such forces to its heels. ‘’Only our society’s strong and pro-active cooperation can ensure our comprehensive security and unity,’’ he added.