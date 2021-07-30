Videos and Photos: Pune Metro conducts first trial run on Vanaz-Ramwadi route in presence of Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Pune: The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MahaMetro) on Friday conducted the first trial run of the Pune Metro on the Vanaz-Ramwadi route in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The trial run was held between Vanaz (Kothrud) and Ideal Colony at the Hill View Park car depot in the area.

"The flag-off ceremony of the first trial run of Pune Metro's E-W corridor in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits was successfully conducted in the presence of deputy CM, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol and others," an official of the Pune Metro told news agency PTI.

Earlier, Pune Metro had carried out a trial run on the 6-km stretch from Pimpri Chinchwad to Phugewadi.

The MahaMetro is executing the Pune Metro rail project, which has two corridors - one from Vanaz to Ramwadi (14.7-km-long route), which is an elevated line, and the other from Pimpri Chinchwad to Swargate (a 16.6-km-long), which is elevated till the Agriculture College in Shivajinagar and underground after that.

According to an Indian Express report, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in both the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) wants to start operations of the Pune Metro before the civic polls early next year.

