Video: Piyush Goyal Breaks Down On Camera Reminiscing Idli-Sambhar Breakfast With Ratan Tata At Home In Mumbai

@PiyushGoyal

Union Minister and North Mumbai Lok Sabha MP Piyush Goyal, while reminiscing about his time spent with the late business tycoon Ratan Tata, broke down on camera on Thursday.

#WATCH | Union Minister Piyush Goyal breaks down as he gets emotional when recalls his memory with Ratan Tata, he says, "...The small and thoughtful gestures which make the man the Ratan Tata - 140 crore Indian love and the world loves."



Union Minister Piyush Goyal says, " I… pic.twitter.com/zPAIS9S0ai — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2024

Reflecting on the memory of the late veteran, Piyush Goyal became visibly emotional and said that his small and thoughtful gestures endeared him to the people.

Speaking to ANI, Goyal said, “I recall when he came home once in Mumbai for breakfast, we had only served a simple Idli, Sambhar, Dosa, but he was so appreciative. I mean, he must be having the world's best cooks. But he was so appreciative of that simple breakfast. He was so kind to all of us in the family."

A mentor, friend, guide to many, inspiration for all…



Fondly remembering a true nationalist dedicated to Viksit Bharat 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/zlIleqnteF — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 10, 2024

"He was so kind to the server who was serving the breakfast and at the end of the very beautiful couple of hours that he had spent at home when he was leaving, he asked my wife very sweetly - would you like to take a picture with me? We really wanted to do, it but were shy to ask. He offered it and it is these small thoughtful gestures that make the man 'The Ratan Tata'--- whom, 140 crores Indians love and the world loves," said Goyal emotionally.

He had a charitable character: Goyal

"Ratan Tata was a very sensitive person. All these years, he established the Tata group internationally and made a name for India. He had a charitable character. He was always ready to contribute to every good work. There is no individual, I believe who asked him for help for good work and did not receive it, " added teary-eyed Goyal.

Goyal also recalled the generosity of Ratan Tata and his contribution to public service and said, "I remember many years ago, a group of young doctors wanted to start a hospital in Sambhajinagar. These doctors were volunteers for public service and wanted to establish the hospital without much pay. When this came to the knowledge of Ratan Tata, he without a second thought provided all his assistance and the hospital came into being." "This hospital is still serving and providing treatment to lakhs of people in the name of Dr Hedgewar Hospital every year. Today, it has developed into a big hospital and is expanding to a medical college as well," said Goyal.

Goyal mentions Ratan Tata's contribution during COVID

The Union Minister further also mentioned the contribution of Ratan Tata during the COVID pandemic and said, "When the country was facing the Covid pandemic, Ratan Tata pledged Rs 1,500 crore, without any hesitation and any condition. This helped us strengthen our hands to fight the battle against Covid." Meanwhile, the mortal remains of veteran industrialist was brought to the NCPA lawns at Mumbai's Nariman Point this morning to allow the masses to pay their last respects before the funeral ceremony.

According to a statement from Tata Trust, the mortal remains will be taken on its final journey at 4 pm today. Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday night at the Breach Candy Hospital in the city.

"At 4 pm, the mortal remains will embark on its final journey to the Prayer Hall at the Worli Crematorium, Dr E Moses Road, Worli for the final rites," the statement by Tata Trust said.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Mortal remains of veteran industrialist Ratan N Tata kept at NCPA lawns for the public to pay their last respects pic.twitter.com/9YlcsHgo1u — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2024

#WATCH | Mumbai | Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant pays last respects to Ratan Tata pic.twitter.com/tyE5N5JDpH — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2024

#WATCH | Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar and NCP working president Praful Patel pay last respect to Ratan Tata, at NCPA lawns, in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/j1E6DyDOrf — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2024

#WATCH | Mumbai | Aditya Birla group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla at NCPA grounds to pay last respects to veteran industrialist Ratan Tata pic.twitter.com/oBJn7lVVY9 — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2024

"We will request the members of the public to enter NCPA Lawns from Gate 3 and the exit will be at Gate 2. There will be no parking available at the premises," it read.

A large throng of people gathered at the NCPA lawns to pay their last respects.

According to an official statement from Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office, the State government has declared one day of mourning.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chief Ministers of almost every State have condoled the demise of the icon.

Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared… pic.twitter.com/p5NPcpBbBD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2024

Read Also Ratan Tata Passes Away: Political Leaders Across Country Condole Demise Of Iconic Industrialist

Ratan Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India.

He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.