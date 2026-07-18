VIDEO: NCP Merger Talks? Nana Patole Says 'These Are Mere Speculations', Party Will Remain In INDIA Bloc

Congress leader Nana Patole. |

Mumbai: The speculation surrounding the merger of the NCP factions has once again gained traction in the state. The Congress leader Nana Patole on Saturday stated that these are mere speculations and that no talks are happening on the merger of the two factions.

Patole dismisses merger rumours

Speaking to reporters, he said, “I spoke to Jayant Patil myself yesterday. He said they wouldn't leave; they would remain with the INDIA bloc. That is what he told me. These are merely speculations. Since that is what he said, I feel there is no reason to discuss it further. Since this is just speculation, there is no reason for us to get into it.”

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On reports about the merger of the two NCP factions, Congress leader Nana Patole says, “…I spoke to Jayant Patil myself yesterday. He said they wouldn't leave; they would remain with the INDIA bloc. That is what he told me. These are merely… pic.twitter.com/rvw8Uk1NE9 — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2026

Further speaking on the matter, he said that these are internal matters concerning the Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar factions. “I don't think the Congress needs to agonise over them.”

Speculation over NCP future

Meanwhile, according to reports, there has been considerable speculation about the possibility of a merger between the two factions of the NCP. Many insiders have been saying, with a fair degree of confidence, that the two factions of the NCP, one led by uncle Sharad Pawar and the other by nephew Ajit Pawar, were about to merge and join the BJP-led NDA alliance in New Delhi as well as in Maharashtra.

However, Ajit Pawar's sudden demise has changed all that. As Sunetra Pawar-led NCP did not show any interest in the merger talks thereafter. Now, there is fresh talk about ensuring the political future of Sharad Pawar's MLAs and MPs before the next poll season in 2029.

Raut weighs in

Furthermore, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, speaking to reporters, said, “Talk of a merger has been going on for two years, but Supriya Tai and Jayant Patil deny it. We trust them."

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: Reacting to reports about the merger of the two NCP factions, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "Talk of a merger has been going on for two years, but Supriya Tai and Jayant Patil deny it. We trust them..." pic.twitter.com/EPZ1AMimqP — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2026

However, reports state that, in any case, Sharad Pawar's MLAs and MPs face uncertainty regarding their future within the party, as some of them are already in talks with the state BJP leadership about improving their prospects in their respective constituencies.

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