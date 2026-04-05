Pune: NCP Merger Decision To Be Strategic & Senior Leaders Will Speak At Right Time, Says Jay Pawar |

Pune: Discussions over a possible merger between the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have resurfaced, with leaders choosing to remain cautious in their public statements. Amid this, Jay Pawar, younger son of late Ajit Pawar and Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar, on Saturday said he does not hold any personal stand on the issue and that senior leaders will take the final call.

Speaking to reporters, Jay Pawar said he is still junior in the party, and it would not be appropriate for him to comment on such a major political decision. He added that leaders like Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar, along with other senior members, will decide on whether the two factions should come together.

He also expressed a personal sentiment that the Pawar family should remain united. Referring to the period after the demise of Ajit Pawar, Jay Pawar said the family had come together during that time and continues to stay in touch.

Jay Pawar further stated that the issue of a merger is part of a political strategy, and senior leaders will speak on it at the right time. He avoided giving a direct opinion on whether a reunion between the factions is likely.

On the upcoming Baramati by-election, Jay Pawar reiterated the demand for an unopposed contest. He said Sharad Pawar has also appealed for an uncontested election, adding that people in Baramati share the same sentiment out of respect for Ajit Pawar’s work.

Anil Deshmukh Backs Unopposed Bypolls

Meanwhile, senior leader Anil Deshmukh also backed the call for an unopposed election. He said that Supriya Sule has already announced that their party will not field a candidate. Deshmukh urged the Congress party to follow suit, noting that Ajit Pawar had worked closely with alliance partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

With differing views emerging and key decisions left to senior leadership, both the merger talks and the Baramati by-election continue to remain politically significant developments in Maharashtra.