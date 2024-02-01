 Video: Father-Son Duo Booked For Ramming ATV Into Camel, Injuring Woman Tourist On Alibaug Beach
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiVideo: Father-Son Duo Booked For Ramming ATV Into Camel, Injuring Woman Tourist On Alibaug Beach

Video: Father-Son Duo Booked For Ramming ATV Into Camel, Injuring Woman Tourist On Alibaug Beach

As per reports, soon after the video of the incident went viral on social media, police registered a case of rash driving against the 17-year-old and his father

Abhishek SinghUpdated: Thursday, February 01, 2024, 07:05 PM IST
article-image
X

In a video that surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday, a father-son duo can be seen ramming into a camel that was being used by tourists for a joy ride with their All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) at a beach in Maharashtra’s Alibaug. 

As per reports, soon after the video of the incident went viral on social media, police registered a case of rash driving against the 17-year-old and his father. Reports suggest that the father owns the ATV quad bike and gives it to tourists for joy rides on the beach.

In the purported video of the incident, the ATV can be seen ramming into the camel on which a woman tourist was seated while another one was climbing. One of the tourists seated on the ATV along with the father-son duo also falls off the bike. 

Watch the video here:

An officer from Alibaug police station was quoted saying that after the video went viral, they started the investigation and came to know that the incident took place on January 28. As per reports, none of the tourists were injured, but the camel received minor injuries. 

Read Also
Mumbai: Alibaug Emerging As Hotspot & Favorite Destination For NRIs Investing In Real Estate
article-image

A resident of Alibaug’s Shastrinagar the father and the son have been under various sections of the IPC, including 279 (rash driving on public way), 188 (disobedience to an order) and 336 (acts that endanger the life or personal safety of others) and 11(treating animal cruelly).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Father-Son Duo Booked For Ramming ATV Into Camel, Injuring Woman Tourist On Alibaug Beach

Video: Father-Son Duo Booked For Ramming ATV Into Camel, Injuring Woman Tourist On Alibaug Beach

India's Education Budget Falls Short Of Expectations, Raises Concerns For Future

India's Education Budget Falls Short Of Expectations, Raises Concerns For Future

Mumbai: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Partial Stretch Of Coastal Road

Mumbai: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Partial Stretch Of Coastal Road

Mumbai This Weekend: From Art Exhibition To Drinks Fest, 6 Amazing Events You Must Head To

Mumbai This Weekend: From Art Exhibition To Drinks Fest, 6 Amazing Events You Must Head To

‘Whopping Funds To Few MLAs, Nothing For Those In Opposition’, Congress Accuses Shinde-led Govt...

‘Whopping Funds To Few MLAs, Nothing For Those In Opposition’, Congress Accuses Shinde-led Govt...