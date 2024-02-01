Video: Father-Son Duo Booked For Ramming ATV Into Camel, Injuring Woman Tourist On Alibaug Beach

X

In a video that surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday, a father-son duo can be seen ramming into a camel that was being used by tourists for a joy ride with their All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) at a beach in Maharashtra’s Alibaug.

As per reports, soon after the video of the incident went viral on social media, police registered a case of rash driving against the 17-year-old and his father. Reports suggest that the father owns the ATV quad bike and gives it to tourists for joy rides on the beach.

In the purported video of the incident, the ATV can be seen ramming into the camel on which a woman tourist was seated while another one was climbing. One of the tourists seated on the ATV along with the father-son duo also falls off the bike.

Watch the video here:

An officer from Alibaug police station was quoted saying that after the video went viral, they started the investigation and came to know that the incident took place on January 28. As per reports, none of the tourists were injured, but the camel received minor injuries.

A resident of Alibaug’s Shastrinagar the father and the son have been under various sections of the IPC, including 279 (rash driving on public way), 188 (disobedience to an order) and 336 (acts that endanger the life or personal safety of others) and 11(treating animal cruelly).