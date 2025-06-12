VIDEO: Congress MLA Nana Patole Sparks Row Over 'Operation Sindoor' Remark, Compares Indian Army Strike To ‘Video Game’

Congress leader and MLA Nana Patole | PTI

Mumbai: A major political controversy erupted after senior Congress leader and MLA Nana Patole made a contentious remark about the Indian Army’s ‘Operation Sindoor’—a cross-border mission reportedly targeting terror camps in Pakistan. Patole compared the operation to a "video game played by children," drawing strong criticism from across the political spectrum and on social media.

Speaking to reporters, Patole alleged that prior to the attack, India had informed Pakistan about the locations to be targeted. “Our External Affairs Minister made a statement that proves India had notified Pakistan about the planned strike locations, allowing them to evacuate their personnel in advance. This makes it look like a computer game, not a real operation,” Patole said.

VIDEO | Congress leader Nana Patole on Operation Sindoor said: “The sindoor of 26 women in Pahalgam was wiped away, and the terrorists responsible have still not been found. Operation Sindoor was halted for trade interests. Trump said a dozen times that trade would stop with both… pic.twitter.com/01MQlQ3cDY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 12, 2025

He further claimed that the mission was halted due to pressure from then U.S. President Donald Trump, who allegedly threatened trade sanctions. “Trump said on multiple occasions that the U.S. intervened to stop the operation using economic pressure. Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi silent on this?” he asked.

कांग्रेस नेता @NANA_PATOLE ने ‘ऑपरेशन सिंदूर एक कंप्यूटर गेम है’ ऐसा आपत्तिजनक बयान देकर यह फिर साबित कर दिया है कि “कांग्रेस का हाथ पाकिस्तान के साथ”।



भारत के दुश्मनों के दिल में डर पैदा करने वाले इस ऑपरेशन का अपमान करना सिर्फ हमारे वीर जवानों और उनके शौर्य का नहीं, बल्कि पूरे… — Chandrashekhar Bawankule (@cbawankule) June 12, 2025

Patole’s remarks sparked outrage, especially from BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who condemned the comments as disrespectful to the Indian Armed Forces and the memory of fallen soldiers. Critics accused the Congress of aligning with anti-national sentiments and undermining the army's valor.

ऑपरेशन सिंदूर भारतीय सेना के शौर्य का प्रतीक है। हमारे सैनिकों ने महज़ 30 मिनट में पाकिस्तान में आतंकवादियों के अड्डे और पाकिस्तानी सैन्य एयरबेस तबाह किए इस पर सिर्फ मुझे ही नहीं, हर भारतीय को गर्व है।



लेकिन दुर्भाग्यवश, भारतीय सेना के इस शौर्य के पीछे छिपकर बीजेपी सिर्फ गंदी… — Nana Patole (@NANA_PATOLE) June 12, 2025

In response to the backlash, Patole later issued a clarification via a media note, stating: “Operation Sindoor is a symbol of the Indian Army’s bravery. I, like every Indian, take immense pride in the fact that our armed forces destroyed terrorist camps and military bases in Pakistan within just 30 minutes.”

However, he maintained that the ruling BJP was using the military’s achievements for “dirty politics.” Patole also criticized India's foreign policy under Prime Minister Modi, saying it resembled "a video game" and had failed to garner consistent international support in the India-Pakistan conflict.

“The BJP can abuse and criticize us, that’s fine. But they must also answer why Prime Minister Modi surrendered to Trump’s pressure,” Patole added.