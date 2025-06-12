'Operation Sindoor Was Like Kids Playing Video Games': Congress' Nana Patole's Controversial Remarks Stoke Major Row; BJP Reacts

Congress leader Nana Patole | IANS

Mumbai: Congress leader Nana Patole ignited a fresh controversy with his remarks on Operation Sindoor, India’s recent military action against terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Speaking to reporters, Patole termed the operation as a 'children’s video game,' sparking major backlash.

VIDEO | Congress leader Nana Patole on Operation Sindoor said: “The sindoor of 26 women in Pahalgam was wiped away, and the terrorists responsible have still not been found. Operation Sindoor was halted for trade interests. Trump said a dozen times that trade would stop with both… pic.twitter.com/01MQlQ3cDY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 12, 2025

Operation Sindoor Halted On Trump's Instructions: Nana Patole

Claiming that US President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened to halt trade with both India and Pakistan unless they agreed to a ceasefire, Patole stated that Operation Sindoor was halted under US instructions, accusing it of being a staged gesture. “Trump said multiple times that he had threatened both nations with trade sanctions to stop the conflict. That means this was all a video game, like computer games children play,” Patole said in his remarks to news agency PTI.

He also questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not addressed the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 Indian pilgrims were killed. He said, “The sindoor of 26 of our sisters was wiped off in Pahalgam…yet terrorists remain free. Why hasn’t the PM spoken about them?”

BJP Reacts To Patole's Controversial Remarks

His statements triggered a strong backlash from BJP. Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule condemned Patole’s comments, calling them an insult to the armed forces and a display of irresponsible politics. In a detailed social media post, Bawankule wrote that Patole’s reference to Operation Sindoor as a computer game not only disrespects the courage of India’s soldiers but also emboldens the country's enemies. “Congress’s hand is with Pakistan has once again been proven,” he added.

Bawankule further stated that Operation Sindoor was a bold response to cross-border terrorism and not a theatrical display. He accused the Congress party of consistently undermining India’s military efforts, from questioning surgical strikes in the past to now calling a counter-terror operation a game. “Such comments are not just disrespectful, they hurt the families of the martyred. Nana Patole and his mindset will not be forgiven by the nation,” Bawankule said.