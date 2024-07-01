VIDEO: Ambadas Danve Of Shiv Sena UBT At Center Of Ugly Spat As Abuses Hurled In Maharashtra Vidhan Parishad

Ambadas Danve got into a heated argument with BJP MLC Prasad Lad | X

Mumbai, July 1: Ugly scenes were witnessed in the Maharashtra Vidhan Parishad as abuses were hurled after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve got into a heated argument with BJP members in the assembly on Monday (July 1). Danve reportedly got into a spat with BJP MLA Prasad Lad.

A video went viral on social media platform capturing the shameful moment.

Reportedly, the Vidhan Parishad was witnessing discussion on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the BJP and Hindu religion in the Lok Sabha on Monday when the spat took place.

Disclaimer: Below Video Contains Abusive Language. Viewer's Discretion Advised.

BJP Maharashtra also posted about the incident and shared a clip. The state BJP unit hit out at the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) group over the incident.

The incident has been widely condemned after the video clip of the incident went viral on social media.