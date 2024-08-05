 Video: 4-Year-Old Child Dies After Falling Into Manhole While Playing Outside Home In Maharashtra's Ahmednagar
A child fell into a manhole while playing outside his home in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar on Sunday evening.

Updated: Monday, August 05, 2024, 02:14 PM IST
A 4-year-old child died after falling into a manhole while playing outside his home in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar on Sunday evening. 

The CCTV footage of the tragic incident has surfaced on social media which shows the exact moment when the child fell into the manhole. As the video shows, residents living nearby scrambled to help the child, but they could not save him.    

Watch the video here:

The family members of the child and other residents of the area have held the authorities accountable for the death of the child. They claimed that the authorities failed to cover the manhole properly, leading to the death of the innocent child who fell inside it the moment he stepped on the concrete slab.

As per reports, the people who gathered at the scene, with great difficulty, managed to pull out the boy; however, he could not be saved and lost his life.

Case registered

Amid anger over the death of the child, police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter. In a statement to the media, the police said strict action would be taken against those found guilty of negligence. 

This heartwrenching incident comes days after a heavy iron gate of a residential building in Pune fell over a girl while she was playing outside her home with her friends resulting in her death.

Police registered a case of accidental death in the matter.

