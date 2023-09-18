VIDEO: 2 Injured After Speeding Bike Rams Into Car In Mumbai's Chandivali; 2nd Incident In 3 Days

2 Injured After Speeding Bike Rams Into Car | Twitter

Mumbai: Another incident of car accident has come to light from Mumbai's Chandivali area where a car trying to take a U-turn hit a speeding motorcycle. A video of the accident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the car which is coming from the other side of the road was taking a U-turn or taking a right turn to enter into the colony and a bike rams into the car and then hits a pedestrian on the side of the road.

The incident occurred at the Nahar Amrit Shakti Road in Chandivali

The incident occurred at the Nahar Amrit Shakti Road in Chandivali. The pedestrian is said to be seriously injured after the bike hit the car and then hit him in the accident. The car is also severely damaged in the accident. It can be seen in the video that the car is taking a turn, where there is space between the divider in the middle of the road and the biker who did not notice the car or was over speeding and could not control his bike rammed into the car and the pedestrian who was walking on the side of the road due to the absence of footpath in the area.

Earlier, another accident occurred on the same spot

The incident occurred at the same place spot where another accident occurred a few days ago. Earlier, a minor took his parent's SUV and while taking the car out of the same gate where this accident occured, took a right turn after coming out of the gate. The minor lost control of the car and then hit an autorickshaw and also hit a senior citizen who was walking on the side of the road. The pedestrians in the area face accidents as the footpath in the area is not developed and hence they are forced to risk their lives and walk on the sides of the roads.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speed-breakers and footpaths missing

The locals have appealed to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to construct a footpath in the area so that such accidents in which pedestrians get hurt can be avoided. Pedestrians risk their lives as they walk on the sides of the road and can be hit by any speeding vehicle that fails to notice them walking on the road. Accidents occur frequently in the area mainly due to the absence of footpaths and speed-breakers in the locality. There is also a need to construct speed-breakers on the roads where pedestrians cross and walk on the sides of the roads.