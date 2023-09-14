Mumbai News: Minor Rams SUV Into Senior Citizen In Powai's Chandivali, Horrific Visuals Surface

Minor Drives Parent’s SUV | Twitter

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old kid hit a senior citizen while driving his parent's car in Mumbai's Chandivali area. The accident was caught on CCTV Camera. The video is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the boy hit the senior citizen while he was walking on the road with an SUV. It is reported that the kid was driving his parent's SUV.

After ramming the auto the car then hit the elderly man

It can be seen in the video that a senior citizen is coming out of the gate of a colony at Nahar Amrit Shakti Road in Chandivali. The senior citizen came out in the morning and was taking a stroll on the road. The SUV also came out from the gate of the same building. The SUV first rammed into an autorickshaw that was stationed outside the gate of the colony. After ramming the auto the car then hit the elderly man taking a walk on the sides of the road.

The kid then fled the spot after hitting the auto and the elderly man

The kid then fled the spot by speeding his SUV after hitting the auto and the elderly man on the road. It can be seen in the video that the kid lost the control of the vehicle after taking it out from the gate and turning the vehicle to the left. He lost control and took an acute turn where he hit the auto and the the elderly man who was walking on the sides of the road.

The elderly man has been seriously injured

There are reports that the elderly man has been seriously injured in the accident. And has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The hospital authorities have advised the elderly man for a complete bedrest for the next three months. The police took action against the parents of the kid for negligence. There are reports that the kid has been released after imposing a fine of Rs 5,000 on his parents. This is a major issue of safety concern for pedestrians. Parents should not hand over their cars to kids as it is dangerous not only for the lives of pedestrians but also puts the lives of the kids in danger.

