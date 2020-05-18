Veteran Marathi writer, playwright Ratnakar Matkari, who tested positive for COVID-19, passes away in Mumbai

Veteran Marathi writer and playwright Ratnakar Matkari has died, family sources said on Monday.
Matkari, 81, considered a pioneer of the children's drama movement in Marathi, died at a hospital in suburban Marol here late Sunday night, a BMC official said.
Matkari had tested coronavirus positive last week, the official said. From story books for kids to plays, his work in Marathi literature was phenomenal, a writer said.
In his condolence message, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, We have lost a precious gem from the world of literature. He wrote for children and for grown-ups as well."
"His immense contribution in various forms such as plays, short stories, novel has enriched the world of Marathi literature," Thackeray said.
Taking to Twitter, the Governor of Maharashtra expressed grief over the passing away of Ratnakar Matkari. "Ratnakar Matkari belonged to the luminous galaxy of writers who enriched the field of literature and culture with his prolific writings, one act plays, children’s literature, direction and acting. His demise is a great loss to the field of literature and theatre in Maharashtra," he posted.
Tributes started pouring in from Bollywood and Marathi film industry.
