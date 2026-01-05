RDSO To Conduct Emergency Braking Distance And Coupler Force Trials For 18-Car AC EMU Rakes On Western Railway Network

The Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), the technical arm of the Ministry of Railways, has scheduled Emergency Braking Distance (EBD) and coupler force trials for 18 coach Alternate current (AC) EMU rakes on the Western Railway network. | Canva

Mumbai: The Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), the technical arm of the Ministry of Railways, has scheduled Emergency Braking Distance (EBD) and coupler force trials for 18 coach Alternate current (AC) EMU rakes on the Western Railway network. The trials are tentatively planned for January 14–15, 2026, over the Virar–Dahanu Road (VR–DRD) section.

MRVC Phase-II EMU Rakes to Be Tested Under Official Programme

According to official communication issued by Research Designs and Standards Organisation, the trials will be conducted on BG alternate current EMU rakes inducted under the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) Phase-II project.

These rakes are equipped with advanced three-phase propulsion systems supplied by different manufacturers.

The trials will cover two variants of 18-car formations. The first comprises MRVC Phase-II coaches fitted with a three-phase propulsion system supplied by Bombardier, to be tested up to a maximum speed of 110 kmph. The second rake is fitted with a three-phase propulsion system from Medha, with trials planned up to a maximum speed of 105 kmph.

Western Railway Grants Clearance for Safety Validation Tests

Approval for the trials was granted by Western Railway through separate letters issued in December 2025. Based on this clearance, RDSO’s Testing Directorate has drawn up a tentative schedule to carry out detailed braking performance and coupler force assessments, which are critical for validating safety parameters of high-capacity suburban train operations.

RDSO has requested Western Railway to ensure full readiness of the rakes and arrange appropriate loading conditions ahead of the trials. The tests are a mandatory step before the large-scale deployment of 18-car alternate current EMU services, aimed at improving capacity, safety and operational efficiency on the busy Mumbai suburban network.

The Virar–Dahanu Road section has been selected for the trials due to its suitability for high-speed testing under controlled operating conditions, railway officials said.

