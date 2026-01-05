Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Congress Candidate Santosh Shetty Declares Assets Worth ₹100 Crore | Details Here

website: www.santoshdshetty.com

Navi Mumbai: With the nomination papers filed, the stage is all set for the much-awaited 29 Municipal Corporation Elections 2026. In Navi Mumbai, several candidates have submitted their nominations along with affidavits that reveal their assets and incomes. Among the nominees, Congress candidate Santosh Devappa Shetty has emerged as the richest candidate in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections 2026. According to his affidavit, he has declared assets worth Rs 100 crore.

All you need to know about Santosh Devappa Shetty

Born in 1962, Shetty is contesting from Ward 21, Seat No. D. For the financial year 2025–2026, Shetty paid Rs 10,67,400 as income tax, while his wife paid Rs 13,91,090. He owns 32 trucks and 18 buses and runs Santosh Enterprises as its proprietor. Moreover, he is also a director of Three Star Hotel Pvt. Ltd, located at Kharghar.

Total Seats in NMMC polls 2026

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) election will be held for 111 seats across 28 wards, 27 four-member wards and one three-member ward.

Voters in NMMC polls 2026

The total electorate stands at 9,48,460, comprising 5,16,267 male voters, 4,32,040 female voters, and 153 voters in the ‘other’ category. To manage the multi-member voting system, each polling station will cater to a maximum of 800–850 voters. A total of 1,141 polling stations will be operational across the city, supported by around 6,275 election staff members.



