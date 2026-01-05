 Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Congress Candidate Santosh Shetty Declares Assets Worth ₹100 Crore | Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Congress Candidate Santosh Shetty Declares Assets Worth ₹100 Crore | Details Here

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Congress Candidate Santosh Shetty Declares Assets Worth ₹100 Crore | Details Here

Nomination filings have set the stage for the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Elections 2026. Congress candidate Santosh Devappa Shetty has emerged as the richest contender, while other wealthy candidates include Kishor Patkar of Shiv Sena and BJP’s Ravindra Ithape. The NMMC election will be held for 111 seats across 28 wards, 27 four-member wards and one three-member ward.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 08:28 PM IST
article-image
website: www.santoshdshetty.com

Navi Mumbai: With the nomination papers filed, the stage is all set for the much-awaited 29 Municipal Corporation Elections 2026. In Navi Mumbai, several candidates have submitted their nominations along with affidavits that reveal their assets and incomes. Among the nominees, Congress candidate Santosh Devappa Shetty has emerged as the richest candidate in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections 2026. According to his affidavit, he has declared assets worth Rs 100 crore.

All you need to know about Santosh Devappa Shetty

Born in 1962, Shetty is contesting from Ward 21, Seat No. D. For the financial year 2025–2026, Shetty paid Rs 10,67,400 as income tax, while his wife paid Rs 13,91,090. He owns 32 trucks and 18 buses and runs Santosh Enterprises as its proprietor. Moreover, he is also a director of Three Star Hotel Pvt. Ltd, located at Kharghar.

Total Seats in NMMC polls 2026

FPJ Shorts
Panvel Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Divyang Rights Group Announces Unconditional Support To BJP-Led Mahayuti Candidates
Panvel Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Divyang Rights Group Announces Unconditional Support To BJP-Led Mahayuti Candidates
Miscreants Harass Coaching Girl Students, Spark Panic With Bike Rally In UP's Mainpuri | Viral VIDEO
Miscreants Harass Coaching Girl Students, Spark Panic With Bike Rally In UP's Mainpuri | Viral VIDEO
China Tightens Tax Net On Online Sellers To Boost Revenue Amid Economic Slowdown
China Tightens Tax Net On Online Sellers To Boost Revenue Amid Economic Slowdown
Ruben Amorim Spotted For 1st Time After Manchester United Exit, Appears Calm With Wife Maria In Cheshire
Ruben Amorim Spotted For 1st Time After Manchester United Exit, Appears Calm With Wife Maria In Cheshire

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) election will be held for 111 seats across 28 wards, 27 four-member wards and one three-member ward.

Voters in NMMC polls 2026

The total electorate stands at 9,48,460, comprising 5,16,267 male voters, 4,32,040 female voters, and 153 voters in the ‘other’ category. To manage the multi-member voting system, each polling station will cater to a maximum of 800–850 voters. A total of 1,141 polling stations will be operational across the city, supported by around 6,275 election staff members.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Panvel Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Divyang Rights Group Announces Unconditional Support To...

Panvel Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Divyang Rights Group Announces Unconditional Support To...

'Mahayuti Will Secure Decisive Victory In Panvel Municipal Corporation Polls On Back Of Development...

'Mahayuti Will Secure Decisive Victory In Panvel Municipal Corporation Polls On Back Of Development...

Mumbai Advocate Urges BMC To Fix Poor Lighting And Defunct CCTV Cameras In Public Parks To Ensure...

Mumbai Advocate Urges BMC To Fix Poor Lighting And Defunct CCTV Cameras In Public Parks To Ensure...

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Congress Candidate Santosh Shetty Declares Assets...

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Congress Candidate Santosh Shetty Declares Assets...

KDMC Polls 2026: Internal Rift Hits BJP As Official Candidate Is Forced To Withdraw In Kalyan Panel,...

KDMC Polls 2026: Internal Rift Hits BJP As Official Candidate Is Forced To Withdraw In Kalyan Panel,...