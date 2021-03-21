'Very murky affair': Julio Ribeiro refuses to head probe into Param Bir Singh's allegations against Anil Deshmukh

Hours after Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar suggested name of Julio Riberio, the former top cop of Mumbai, Gujarat and Punjab to investigate the corruption allegations against Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, the veteran cop has refused to be part of the inquiry.

As per a report in Indian Express, Julio Ribeiro citing age issues said that, "If I am asked, I will refuse. Please understand that I am 92 years old. I do not have the ability to make such inquiries. Even if I had the ability, I would have refused, because this is a very murky affair and it is not meant for people like me,” Ribeiro, who has served as the Mumbai Police commissioner and the DGP of Punjab and Gujarat."

Saying that the probe should be investigated by NCP chief Sharad Pawar himself he said, "Also, why should I lead an investigation against the sitting Home Minister? The probe must be made by Sharad Pawar himself. He is the head of the party. They themselves know everything and they should take action. They will have to do it now because people are fed up with all this."