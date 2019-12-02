Vedic Wisdom Festival in Mumbai: All you need to know

What is Aarsha Vidya Foundation ? Who is organizing this?

Sw Brahmavidananda: Aarsha Vidya is a Sanskrit term referring to the wisdom of the Rishis, seers, loosely translated as Vedic wisdom. Aarsha Vidya foundation is a registered trust set up almost 15 years ago. Under its aegis, we have been sharing Vedic wisdom through traditional classes, workshops for personal growth, seminars, corporate workshops and intensive retreats. The festival is our latest offering to you and the tradition.

Sw Brahmaprajnananda: Aarsha Vidya, was a term used by our guru, Pujya Swami Dayananda Saraswati ji (1930-2015), a renowned global Advaita teacher of his times and a guru of gurus. In honour of his presence and our lifelong commitment to carrying forward the teaching tradition with authenticity, Aarsha Vidya Foundation responds to the needs of society with various offerings as Swamiji mentioned.

Why this timing? How is this different from so many other events?

Sw Brahmavidananda: Our society is going through an upheaval where a lot of Indian wisdom and practices are still seen through a Western lens. Being products of a Western education ourselves, a qualified Marine Engineer (myself) and the other (Sw Brahmaprajnananda), a psychologist we continue to be steeped in the Vedic tradition. We clearly see that there is a need for a truly Indian narrative to emerge which offers us the stability of being rooted to our tradition and having the wings to fly globally, unapologetically.

Sw Brahmaprajnananda: The narrative in print and social media is getting shriller by the day. One extreme is Hindu nationalist discourse and the other extreme is the secular, by-the-way Hindu discourse on matters of living and religion. Our backgrounds give us a unique position to offer a well-considered balanced perspective and present the teachings of Hinduism authentically.

What is the need for Vedic wisdom or Vedanta?

Sw Brahmavidananda: Everything that the human being does, is for a sense of fulfillment and happiness. And still, this fulfilment proves to be elusive and illusive. For true fulfilment, you need to discover who you are. For everything else there is Google! The need to know who one is, exists in every generation and there are teachers in every generation unfolding this wisdom.

Sw Brahmaprajnananda: One good sign of our times is that so many young people are interested in spiritual matters having ‘been there, done that’. With all the promises of the most blissful spiritual experience, there is much confusion too. Vedanta is not yet another experience but cuts through all of your experiences to points to who the experiencer is, the I underlying all your identities. The highest teaching of our main scriptures – Vedas, Bhagavad Gita, Puranas and Ramayana, Mahabharata is Vedanta, that points out, all that is here is one. There is no more seeking and sorrow after that, much like it was for Arjuna.