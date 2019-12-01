Guiding Light: Everything is God by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

There is nothing but ‘God’ existing in the world. If you don’t want to use the word God, you can say energy or intelligence. The basis of creation is found throughout all existence. And it is only one; one sun, but you can see it through any window.

Many prophets have come to this world and have gone. They have all been like the windows. Through any window you can see the same sun, the same sky. The one sky that is behind the wall is behind the window also. God is in everyone, even in dogs, cats, trees, leaves and ants — in everything in creation. Through the window, you cannot miss it because the window is so transparent. That love and that silence cannot be missed. It’s all one.

The purpose of words, all the words we use, the talking we do, is to create silence and love in our hearts. If our words create disturbance in the minds of people, then those words have not really fulfilled themselves. They are not on track.

How can we reach this silence of the heart? Be grateful. If that is difficult, then do some practices — meditation, some breathing techniques, exercises to help calm the mind. When you are grumbling, when you are unhappy about something, you can’t be grateful, can you? But you can become aware of the whole situation — that is the first step. When the mind is grumbling, it is not even aware it is grumbling. The first step is being aware of it and then become aware of what you have. Your heart will well up with gratitude. Then all complaints will disappear and you will become very simple, very natural, very loving and very free.

What is the definition of God? God means all-pervading, the one who is omnipresent. Present everywhere, in me, in you, in other people. But God cannot be perceived if the mind is stressed. The sun cannot be seen if the glass is not transparent, if the windows are not open.

Doing some practices such as, meditation, breathing, pranayama, helps you to clean the windows, remove all the stresses and feel wonderful. It sows the seed of gratefulness in your hearts and makes you reach out to that which is the highest.

