Guiding Light: Mountain Yoga and Meditation

The great mountains of the Himalayas can be considered as the root, source and origin of yoga. A veritable treasure house of powerful energies, the mountains act as the guardian to many secrets of the cosmos. When you take your practice to the mountains, there is a definite possibility that you will deepen and evolve in your practice. The mysterious yet magnificent mountains hold the power to deliver whatever you want. The only thing that you should bear in mind is that you can receive only according to your capacity.

Whether it is asanas, pranayama or meditation that you practice, mountains will elevate the experience for you. It becomes a very divine, powerful and connected process. Your practice on the mountains is guaranteed to fill you up with a deep sense of bliss and contentment. It is also very productive and promising of results. The mountains are teeming with many confidential energy points which offer different experiences based on individual mindset and traits. Those who are primarily emotional by nature will feel receive corresponding energies; people who have energy blocks or other inhibitions will experience a releasing of those. In this way, the benefits are tailor-made to your needs and wants.

If you plan on setting out to the mountains, the recommended meditation technique for the mountains is Super Power Meditation. To practice this, seat yourself on a peak of the mountain in Sukhasana or any other comfortable pose that gives you the shape of a pyramid. The intention is to sit in the shape of mountain atop a mountain. In this position, you need to visualize a reverse triangular shield in your chest and then meditate. During the meditative process, with every inhale, this shield allows you to welcome all the positive energies of the world into you. And, as you exhale you release unwanted toxins, miseries, and negativity from within you.

— Grand Master Akshar, Yoga Master & Spiritual Guide