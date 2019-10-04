Vashi sodomy: An experiment that went wrong?

Mumbai: In an interesting twist to the tale, the man who claimed to have been gang-raped by five men at Sector 6 in Vashi on September 23, was apparently not raped after all.
Police investigations are allegedly pointing towards the fact that the 36-year-old man had cooked up the story of gang-rape after a sexual experiment that went horribly wrong.
After scrutinising all the CCTV camera footage available from the spot, it was revealed that the man had voluntarily gotten off his two-wheeler and no other person matching the accused’s description was found entering or passing by the spot.
On September 30, acting on a tip-off, a team from Vashi police station had raided a dilapidated structure near a church at sector 6 of Vashi. During the raid, police found numerous coconut and coconut shells, condoms and cotton balls used in mattresses.
Investigation also revealed that there was a photograph clicked from the survivor’s mobile, where he mistakenly turned his primary camera on instead of a selfie camera and captured the place where police found the coconut shells and condoms.
Meanwhile, the survivor continues to get treated at a private hospital in Koparkhairane.
Police said that no arrests were made but based on technical evidence, it seems that the survivor had cooked up a story to save his face in the society.
