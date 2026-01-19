 Vasai: Mysterious Circular Current Spotted At Sea, Fear Grips Fishermen; Video
Panic has spread among fishermen along the Vasai coast after a large circular water current was spotted in the deep sea. The unusual formation, visible from fishing boats, has raised concerns about safety and navigation. With no clarity on the cause, many fishermen remain wary as they venture into the waters.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 05:58 PM IST
article-image
A sense of fear and uncertainty has gripped the fishing community in Vasai after fishermen reported the formation of a large circular water current in the deep sea. The unusual sighting, shared widely on social media, has left many puzzled and anxious, particularly those who depend on the sea for their daily livelihood.

Fishermen described the water moving in a powerful circular motion, unlike anything they routinely encounter. The swirling current was said to be clearly visible, creating an eerie spectacle that prompted several boats to turn back as a precaution.

Fishermen recount unsettling experience

For many seasoned fishermen, the sea is familiar territory shaped by years of experience. The circular movement of the water felt unpredictable and intimidating.

The sight has become a major topic of discussion along the Vasai coastline, with fishermen exchanging videos and descriptions of the phenomenon. For families waiting ashore, the images have only added to the anxiety surrounding the safety of those at sea.

Unclear cause fuels concern

The exact reason behind the formation of the circular current remains unclear, adding to the unease. Without a clear explanation, speculation has ranged from natural underwater activity to unusual changes in sea conditions. In the absence of concrete information, uncertainty continues to loom large within the fishing community.

Impact on daily livelihood

Fishing is the primary source of income for numerous families in Vasai, and any disruption at sea has a direct impact on daily earnings. The atmosphere of fear has led to quieter docks and longer discussions before boats depart.

As videos and messages continue to circulate online, the hope among fishermen is for clarity and reassurance. Until then, the mysterious circular current remains a troubling presence in the waters near Vasai, casting a shadow over the lives of those who call the sea their workplace.

