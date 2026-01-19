Thane’s Masunda Lake Comes Alive As Migratory Seagulls Arrive From Europe And America, Drawing Large Crowds

Migratory seagulls from Europe and America flock to Masunda Lake in Thane, drawing large crowds of residents to witness the winter spectacle | File Photo

Thane, Jan 19: Masunda Lake, also known as Talaopali, in Thane is currently witnessing the arrival of foreign guests. These guests are seagull birds. These birds, which have travelled thousands of kilometres from America and Europe, are attracting a large crowd of Thane residents.

Beauty attracts residents

A round lake, white seagulls happily roaming on it. This picture is not from a bird sanctuary, but from Masunda Lake. It would be surprising if no one has fallen in love with these birds, which have an attractive appearance of white and grey colour on their wings, reddish-black beak and black, sparkling eyes.

When these birds roam in the water, it seems as if a string of pearls is lying in the water. That is why Thanekers are currently crowding the lake to witness this beauty with their own eyes.

Huge crowd gathers to click selfies

The main food of these birds is small fish and crabs. But in Thane, they have developed a habit of eating sev, chivda and even Kurkure, and these seagulls have become food lovers thanks to the hospitality of the people of Thane. That is why the people of Thane never come empty-handed to meet them.

As soon as citizens are seen coming to the lakeside, these birds also spontaneously come to the edge of the lake and happily get their photos clicked. A huge crowd is gathering every day to click at least one selfie with these foreign guests.

Seasonal visitors

Talaopali in Thane is now abuzz with the sound of birds. Seagulls are largely found in America, the United Kingdom, Australia and Antarctica. Brown-coloured seagulls are widely found in Central Asia. These seagulls are also largely found near lakes or seashores during winter.

They arrive in September and stay till March, when it gets too hot for them. There are many types of seagulls which migrate to various parts of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane, with black-headed seagulls being the most common.

Also Watch:

A captivating sight

In the water, they glide smoothly, making one think they might be inflated toys. They are quite a sight. Walking around Masunda Lake along the shore, one can catch a glimpse of these white birds from close quarters.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/