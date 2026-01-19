 Power Balance Shifts In Ulhasnagar Civic Body As VBA Corporators Back Shiv Sena, Clearing Path For Mayor Post
Two corporators elected on the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi ticket have extended support to the Shiv Sena, strengthening its position in the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation. With this backing, Sena’s tally has crossed the majority mark, leaving BJP behind despite being the single largest party. The move has cleared the path for a Shiv Sena mayor.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 07:53 PM IST
article-image
In a significant political development, the balance of power in the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) witnessed a dramatic shift on Sunday, effectively clearing the way for the Shiv Sena to stake claim to the mayor’s post. |

Ulhasnagar: In a significant political development, the balance of power in the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) witnessed a dramatic shift on Sunday, effectively clearing the way for the Shiv Sena to stake claim to the mayor’s post. Two corporators elected on the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) ticket have formally extended their support to the Shiv Sena, strengthening the party’s position well beyond the majority mark. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had emerged as the single largest party by winning 37 seats while contesting independently, had fallen short of the required majority. The Shiv Sena followed closely with 36 seats. Subsequently, with the backing of one corporator from a local ally, the Sai Party, and one Independent corporator, the Sena’s tally had risen to 38.The latest support from the VBA has further consolidated Shiv Sena’s numbers, making its hold on power decisive and rendering the prospect of a Sena mayor in Ulhasnagar almost certain. VBA corporators Surekha Sonawane and Vikas Kharat formally submitted their letters of support to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his Mumbai residence. Kalyan Lok Sabha MP Dr Shrikant Shinde was present during the meeting, underscoring the political significance of the development.

Speaking on the occasion, the corporators said their decision was guided by the objective of ensuring comprehensive development of their respective wards. They emphasised that accelerating work under schemes related to the improvement of Dalit localities, along with other civic development projects, was a key factor behind their move to support the Shiv Sena.The meeting was also attended by MLA Dr Balaji Kinikar and former Ambarnath Municipal Council president Sunil Chaudhary, adding further weight to the unfolding political realignment.With the emergence of these new equations, the process of government formation in the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation is expected to gather momentum in the coming days, bringing an end to the post-election uncertainty and firmly placing the Shiv Sena in the driver’s seat.

