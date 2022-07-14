Vasai landslide: 6 booked in 2 separate FIRs by Waliv police

Six people including an owner of a plot, have been booked by Waliv police for the tragic landslide in Bhoidapada which took place on Wednesday morning where a man and his daughter died under the debris while his wife and son were rescued and admitted to a hospital in Vasai after suffering injuries.

No arrests have been made so far, said Sanjaykumar Patil, DCP, Zone 2. "Two separate FIRs have been registered on a complaint by Nilam Nijai, the Assistant Municipal Commissioner(AMC) of Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation(VVMC)," said Patil.

"We have charged Mary Felix Gracias, the owner of the plot number Survey 146/Part 1, Ajit Singh alias Mantu Singh, owner of Mitwa Realty which constructed the Mitwa chawl under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC (which carries a jail term of 10 years if convicted by the Sessions court) and also Sections 52,53 and 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act (MRTP) Act, 1966 and in the second FIR we have named Shailendra Nishad, Ratnesh Pandey, Anil Kumar Dubey and an unidentified real estate agent under the MRTP Act and we are collecting more evidences including documents and then the arrests will be made," said Patil.

Meanwhile, the two injured - Vandana Thakur(40) and her son Om (10) are responding to treatment at Evershine Hospital in Vasai and we will take their statements once they are discharged in regard to the incident. The accused had demolished portion of the hillock to construct illegal temporary shanties with tin roofs and also rented out to mostly North Indians and due to the excavation of mud and stones, the soil loosened due to the incessant rains leading to the landslide said police sources.

Background:

Amit Singh Thakur(42) and his daughter Roshni Thakur (14) died during a massive landslide which was reported in Vagralpada, Rajavali in Vasai's Bhoidapada at around 6:00 am on Wednesday.

The landslide was reported early morning at around 0600 a.m.,and it was incessantly raining and the Fire Brigade and NDRF reached the spot for search and rescue operations.

The deceased Amit Thakur worked as a daily wager in a Vasai factory while Roshni was a Class 10 student. His wife Vandana is a homemaker and son Om is a Class VII student.

