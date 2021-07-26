Vasai: 26-year-old businessman assaulted with baseball bat on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

A 26-year-old businessman was beaten up and assaulted with a baseball bat on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway near Sativali Khind in Vasai East on Friday, according to a report by Mid-Day.
A video of which has gone viral on social media shows how the accused hurl abuses and threaten the 26-year-old with a baseball bat. It can be seen that one of the accused stops the car, gets down and break the windshield glass of the victim, Harsh Panchal's car. Panchal, a resident of Thane, was going to his factory in Vasai from Ghodbundar Road when the incident took place.
Three occupants of a car which had a ‘police’ signboard on the front and ‘brahman’ signboard on the rear side, chased a businessman for 5-km and assaulted him brutally with a baseball
They pinned him down on the road and continued raining blows for several minutes. However, none of the passers-by stepped in to help the victim.
According to the report, the incident occurred because of overtaking. Panchal said that due to ongoing construction of a bridge, all vehicles were moving slow and that is when the a car behind him started honking rigorously.
The car later overtook Panchal and started abusing and threatening him. After chasing him over a distance, the accused stopped the car and started assaulting Panchal on the road while no passerby came ahead to help.
An FIR was registered against the unknown men under sections 324, 323, 504, 506, 427 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Valiv police station.
Search for the accused is underway and no arrests have been made as of now, said a police officer.
