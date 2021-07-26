Vasai: 26-year-old businessman assaulted with baseball bat on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

Three occupants of a car which had a ‘police’ signboard on the front and ‘brahman’ signboard on the rear side, chased a businessman for 5-km and assaulted him brutally with a baseball

They pinned him down on the road and continued raining blows for several minutes. However, none of the passers-by stepped in to help the victim.



According to the report, the incident occurred because of overtaking. Panchal said that due to ongoing construction of a bridge, all vehicles were moving slow and that is when the a car behind him started honking rigorously.

The car later overtook Panchal and started abusing and threatening him. After chasing him over a distance, the accused stopped the car and started assaulting Panchal on the road while no passerby came ahead to help.

An FIR was registered against the unknown men under sections 324, 323, 504, 506, 427 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Valiv police station.

Search for the accused is underway and no arrests have been made as of now, said a police officer.