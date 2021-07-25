Mira Bhayandar: 23-year-old absconding rickshaw driver arrested after 2 years from Uttar Pradesh

Crime branch unit of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate arrested an accused, who absconded two years ago, for allegedly killing a 26-year-old woman in 2019.

Based on a specific tip-off, a team led by Police Inspector- Pramod Badhak under the supervision of DCP (Crime)- Dr Mahesh Patil managed to apprehend the fugitive identified as Kartik Pradip Singh (23) from Pratappur village in Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, they had recovered the body of a woman identified as-Yogita Manoj Devre from a secluded area opposite Yashwant Empire building in Nallasopara (east) at around 10:30 am on March 1, 2019.

Medical tests revealed that the woman was strangled to death.

Investigations had led to the arrest of five people including a woman and two minors.

The murder turned out to be an act of revenge due to extra-marital affair and a case of alleged bigamy. However, Singh who according to the investigating team had played a crucial role in executing the murder had managed to go into hiding and evade the police dragnet for more than two years.

"After committing the crime, Singh fled to Bhopal where he worked as an attendant at a toll collection plaza. He kept on changing his location. We finally arrested him from the premises of a closed factory near his uncle's house in Chandauli village”, said an investigating officer.