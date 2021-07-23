Mira Bhayandar: DGP Sanjay Pandey launches e-office system for MBVV police commissionerate

In continuation with their citizen-friendly initiatives, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police, launched the e-office system at its headquarters on Thursday.
Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey who was on a visit to the police headquarters inaugurated the e-office system. The DGP interacted with the on-duty police personnel and also inaugurated the newly built offices of DCP (Crime) and ACP (Mira Road Division).
“The concept of e-office developed by the National Informatics Centre is a time tested solution which will not only ensure more effectiveness and convenience but will also reduce pendency levels as files can be easily searched on the network to track its latest position. Since we are grappling with staff crunch at the clerical level, the system will provide much needed relief.” said MBVV police commissioner- Sadanand Date.
Apart from movement of internal files electronically, the e-office framework also entails processing of applications and staff leave management in-coordination with the local police stations. The erstwhile rural policing apparatus had been elevated to commissionerate status by combining Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai Virar from October 1, 2020.
Presently 13 police stations are covered under the jurisdiction of the MBVV police commissionerate. With thousands of crimes registered each year, the commissionerate had to deal with a large number of files and applications manually, which was not only cumbersome but also time consuming.
The rapid development of both the twin-cities compared to other regions in the district has put immense pressure on the available resources.
The MBVV police have already launched a “virtual meeting" system which facilitates contactless interaction between officers and complainants through video conferencing. Implementing the e-office mechanism will save time and help faster clearances while significantly reducing paper work as there will be no physical files to be dealt in the police headquarters.
