Utterly Butterly Delicious: 50 packets of butter stolen from Mumbai shop amid lockdown

The lockdown has entered its 22nd day and there is a considerable scarcity of essentials, given the transport restrictions in place. But scarcity or not, there are thieves who are not ready to live through this lockdown without butter, it would appear because, recently, 50 packets of a popular brand of butter were stolen from a dairy in Borivli.

According to police, the incident came to light when the shopowner Naharsingh Rajput, 54, went to open his shop on Sunday morning. He found the shutters broken and on taking stock of the situation, he found 50 packets of Amul butter, valued at Rs 2,400, were missing. He registered a first information report of house-breaking with the MHB police station in Borivli.

But it is not butter alone that makes the rigours of lockdown better. There are also those on the prowl for liquid sustenance. During the lockdown, the goverment decided to shut down liquor shops in the state, which has resulted in these shops becoming potential targets. Since March 25, there have been break-ins at three liquor shops.

According to Tilak Nagar Police, Puja Wines in Chembur was broken into on Saturday night. An unidentified thief entered the shop, breaking through its cement covering and escaped with 60 liquor bottles worth Rs 10,000 and pocketed Rs 5,000 in cash.

Police have registered an offence of house-breaking and trespassing against an unknown accused.