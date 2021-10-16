US embassy team visits BMC disaster mgmt dept, lauds them

Mumbai: The Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs at the US embassy, Don Heffline, and other embassy officials visited the BMC's disaster management department at the civic body's headquarters on Friday.

The delegation appreciated the work done by the municipal administration and the civic disaster management team throughout the pandemic. During the visit, they also learned about how, where and in what emergency situations American citizens living in Mumbai contact for help, which aid agencies can be contacted, and how soon they will respond.

Hefflin was accompanied by head of visas at the US consulate in Mumbai Katherine Estes, head of American citizen facilities and information Zainabu Williams, deputy head of American citizen facilities and information Brittan O'Brien, special commercial services specialist Tom Babigton and Kenneth Dimelo.

Additional municipal commissioner (western suburbs) Suresh Kakani and Director (Disaster Management Department) Mahesh Narvekar welcomed the delegation at the BMC headquarters.

The delegation was briefed about the measures taken by BMC and its disaster management unit to prevent the Covid-19 outbreak. Detailed information was presented on the dashboard of Covid-19 patients, ambulance and bed management and the action being taken by the BMC to expedite the vaccination to arrest the further spread of coronavirus.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 01:08 AM IST