Urmila Matondkar set to join Shiv Sena, to be tasked with reaching out to Mumbaikars ahead of BMC polls

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar is likely to join Shiv Sena on Monday and is expected to be tasked with reaching out to the Mumbaikars ahead of ensuing elections to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) slated in 2022. She is said to a good rapport with the people residing in slums as well as those in plush colonies of the city.

Matondkar was recently nominated by Shiv Sena to the legislative council from the Governor’s quota.

Shiv Sena insiders told Free Press Journal that Matondkar’s entry will be crucial when the party has firmed up a plan to attract youths and working class apart from consolidating its traditional vote bank in the city. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has already announced on the eve of Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s first anniversary that Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will together contest BMC elections to take on the BJP which has already announced Mission Mumbai 2022 with a resolve to end Shiv Sena’s rule in the civic body.

Matondkar had contested the Lok Sabha elections on the Congress ticket against BJP candidate Gopal Shetty from the North Mumbai seat but was defeated. Thereafter, expressing serious concerns over the internal bickering and factionalism, Matondkar, who had joined the Congress party in March 2019, left the Congress party in September last year.

She had accused "vested interests in the party" who allegedly used her "as a means to fight petty in-house politics instead of working on a bigger goal in Mumbai Congress".

Matondkar, however, in her resignation letter had said she will continue to work for the people with honesty and dignity as she thanked all those who helped and supported her. Thereafter, she remained away from politics for some time.

However, Matondkar recently hogged the limelight after she took on Kangana Renaut as the lkatter likened Mumbai with PoK and also attacked the Mumbai Police in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.